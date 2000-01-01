ZEAL Arch Designs is a sister concern of Ashok Shah & Associates which looks after Architectural and Interior designing and Project Management services.
Ashok Shah & Associates is established in 1980 by Late Ashok Shah. Since then we undertake total consultancy including Civil & Structural Engineering, Architectural Designing, Interior Designing and Project Execution.
- Services
- architectural designing
- Interior Designing
- Civil & Structural Engineering
- Project Execution
- Service areas
- residential
- Commercial & Industrial
OUR CRITERIA FOR DESIGNING
Space UtilizationCustomers’ functional requirementsTo create an ambiance which gives maximum level of comfort Color scheme and design selection considering age, nature and choice of different family membersTo optimize energy consumption by maximum utilization of natural resourcesDesign and material selection according to budget of customer
OUR SCOPE OF WORK
PHASE 1 : DESIGNING
Floor Plan
Elevation Design
Structure Design
Furniture Layout
Ceiling design
Electrical & Lighting design
Detail furniture design
Color scheme selection
Floor and Bathroom design
Paintings, curtains and decorative article selection
3-D Presentation
PHASE 2 : EXECUTION
Working out estimated cost as per design
Putting agencies to carry out work execution
Periodical supervision of work
Contractor’s Bill checking
Project Management Services ( in case of agencies are ours )
OUR GOAL
To give Innovative designs with the consideration of Utility, Maintainability, Cost effectiveness, Sociology and Ecology