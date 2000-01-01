Your browser is out-of-date.

ZEAL Arch Designs
Interior Architects in Vadodara
Reviews (5)
    ZEAL Arch Designs is a sister concern of Ashok Shah & Associates which looks after Architectural and Interior designing and Project Management services.

    Ashok Shah & Associates is established in 1980 by Late Ashok Shah. Since then we undertake total consultancy including Civil & Structural Engineering, Architectural Designing, Interior Designing and Project Execution.

    Services
    • architectural designing
    • Interior Designing
    • Civil & Structural Engineering
    • Project Execution
    Service areas
    • residential
    • Commercial & Industrial
    Company awards
    -
    Address
    Office No. 4, GF, Shalin Complex, Nr. Sports Complex, Manjalpur,
    390011 Vadodara
    India
    +91-9825392982 www.zealarchdesigns.com
    Legal disclosure

    OUR CRITERIA FOR DESIGNING

    Space UtilizationCustomers’ functional requirementsTo create an ambiance which gives maximum level of comfort Color scheme and design selection considering age, nature and choice of different family membersTo optimize energy consumption by maximum utilization of natural resourcesDesign and material selection according to budget of customer   

    OUR SCOPE OF WORK

    PHASE 1 : DESIGNING 

    Floor Plan

    Elevation Design

    Structure Design

    Furniture Layout

    Ceiling design

    Electrical & Lighting design

    Detail furniture design

    Color scheme selection

    Floor and Bathroom design

    Paintings, curtains and decorative article selection

    3-D Presentation

    PHASE 2 : EXECUTION 

    Working out estimated cost as per design

    Putting agencies to carry out work execution

    Periodical supervision of work

    Contractor’s Bill checking

    Project Management Services ( in case of agencies are ours )  

    OUR GOAL

    To give Innovative designs with the consideration of Utility, Maintainability, Cost effectiveness, Sociology and Ecology

