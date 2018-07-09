Your browser is out-of-date.

arch2interior
Interior Designers & Decorators in Kalyan West
Projects

    • L & T OFFICE PROJECT, arch2interior arch2interior
    L & T OFFICE PROJECT, arch2interior arch2interior
    L & T OFFICE PROJECT, arch2interior arch2interior
    L & T OFFICE PROJECT
    Laxman Naik, arch2interior arch2interior Modern living room Tiles Grey
    Laxman Naik, arch2interior arch2interior Living roomTV stands & cabinets Engineered Wood Wood effect
    Laxman Naik, arch2interior arch2interior Small bedroom Plywood Wood effect
    Laxman Naik
    Kritesh creation, arch2interior arch2interior Office spaces & stores Fake Leather Wood effect
    Kritesh creation, arch2interior arch2interior Office spaces & stores Fake Leather Wood effect
    Kritesh creation, arch2interior arch2interior Office spaces & stores Engineered Wood Wood effect
    Kritesh creation
    Mr. Roshan, arch2interior arch2interior BedroomWardrobes & closets Grey
    Mr. Roshan, arch2interior arch2interior KitchenStorage
    Mr. Roshan, arch2interior arch2interior BathroomDecoration Grey
    Mr. Roshan
    Mr. kapoor, arch2interior arch2interior Living roomAccessories & decoration Granite Brown
    Mr. kapoor, arch2interior arch2interior
    Mr. kapoor, arch2interior arch2interior
    Mr. kapoor
    Home interion designs, arch2interior arch2interior
    Home interion designs, arch2interior arch2interior
    Home interion designs, arch2interior arch2interior
    Home interion designs

    Welcome to Arch2Interior...We are dedicated to making every project unique. From interiors to services, from lighting to furniture, finishes to accessories, every detail is very important to us. We take time to think if a servants toilet can be accommodated, if space for your shirts is enough, if suede would be better for the drawer you keep your jewelry in. We want people to experience happiness in our designs.

    Every project has its own character along with special requirements from the client we address this through customizing materials, furniture, accessories and artifacts. Everything is exclusive to a particular project.

    Working cross retail, commercial, residential; we only design spaces that we would like to stay in or work in. We aim to create something that is an experience, something that is memorable, something that is special and definitely beautiful.

    Services
    • mumbai
    • CONSULTANCY INTERIOR DESIGN Space Planning
    • Site Measurement
    • Mood Board Presentation
    • Furniture Layout
    • 3D Visualization
    • Conceptual Sketches
    • Bill of Quantity
    • Panoramic Interior views
    • Working Drawing
    • Service Design
    • Quality check
    • Material Specification
    • Shopping visits and Snag list.
    • CONTRACTING TURNKEY Shop Drawing
    • Composite Quotation
    • Finishes Schedule
    • Factory cut fit-outs
    • Weekly progress reports
    • Storage Management
    • Snag Rectification
    • Change request Administration
    • Quality Check and Warranty Certification.
    Service areas
    • mumbai
    • Nagpur
    • Pune
    • Thane west
    • kalyan west
    Address
    shop no 9, Navrang shoping complex,near Aalokh Hotel
    421301 Kalyan West
    India
    +91-9892725784 www.arch2interior.com
