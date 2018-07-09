Welcome to Arch2Interior...We are dedicated to making every project unique. From interiors to services, from lighting to furniture, finishes to accessories, every detail is very important to us. We take time to think if a servants toilet can be accommodated, if space for your shirts is enough, if suede would be better for the drawer you keep your jewelry in. We want people to experience happiness in our designs.

Every project has its own character along with special requirements from the client we address this through customizing materials, furniture, accessories and artifacts. Everything is exclusive to a particular project.

Working cross retail, commercial, residential; we only design spaces that we would like to stay in or work in. We aim to create something that is an experience, something that is memorable, something that is special and definitely beautiful.