we provide 2D drawings & 3D views with better integration between design & construction as per your requirement & budget not under any employees but with the presence of Architect for designing & presence on the site when required with no attitude & friendly communication look forward for your dream projects from Residential too Commercial come true with your thoughts & investment - with our ideas & effort....
- Services
- 2D & 3D views
- construction
- Execution
- Interiors
- Service areas
- Mysore, bangalore, and Dubai
- Address
-
#10 Rajkumar Road , JSS Layout, Kalyangiri , near Jyothi hospital opposite JSS park
570011 Mysore
India
+91-7022876325 www.poshlivin.co.in