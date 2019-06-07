Saloni Narayankar Interiors is a full service award winning firm based out of Hyderabad.
We help clients create beautiful spaces by addressing wide range of challenges.
Adding a bit of modern eclectic touch, the firm has gathered clients and followers from all across the country. Working along with our clients, we design spaces that are unique , cozy and comfortable.
With many residential, hospitality and commercial projects under our brand Saloni Narayankar Interiors imparts each space its own identity.
In our portfolio every space is different and that is what makes our clients happy.
- Services
- Design Consultancy and Turnkey Solutions
- Service areas
- Hyderabad and Vishakhapatnam
- Company awards
- Most promising interior designer, Telangana 2019
- Most promising interior designer, Telangana 2021
- Address
-
Jubilee Hills
500016 Hyderabad
India
+91-9989312440 saloninarayankar.com