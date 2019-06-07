Saloni Narayankar Interiors is a full service award winning firm based out of Hyderabad.

We help clients create beautiful spaces by addressing wide range of challenges.

Adding a bit of modern eclectic touch, the firm has gathered clients and followers from all across the country. Working along with our clients, we design spaces that are unique , cozy and comfortable.

With many residential, hospitality and commercial projects under our brand Saloni Narayankar Interiors imparts each space its own identity.

In our portfolio every space is different and that is what makes our clients happy.