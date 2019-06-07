Your browser is out-of-date.

Saloni Narayankar Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad
Reviews (2)
Statistics
Projects

Apartment- Nanakramguda, Saloni Narayankar Interiors Saloni Narayankar Interiors Small bedroom
Apartment- Nanakramguda, Saloni Narayankar Interiors Saloni Narayankar Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards
Apartment- Nanakramguda, Saloni Narayankar Interiors Saloni Narayankar Interiors Small bedroom Wood Beige
+13
Apartment- Nanakramguda
Apartment, Kondapur, Saloni Narayankar Interiors Saloni Narayankar Interiors Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood Brown
Apartment, Kondapur, Saloni Narayankar Interiors Saloni Narayankar Interiors Study/officeStorage Plywood Brown
Apartment, Kondapur, Saloni Narayankar Interiors Saloni Narayankar Interiors Living roomCupboards & sideboards Solid Wood Brown
+4
Apartment, Kondapur
Apartment, Gachibowli, Saloni Narayankar Interiors Saloni Narayankar Interiors Dining roomChairs & benches Wood Beige
Apartment, Gachibowli, Saloni Narayankar Interiors Saloni Narayankar Interiors Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration Wood Beige
Apartment, Gachibowli, Saloni Narayankar Interiors Saloni Narayankar Interiors Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage Wood White
+13
Apartment, Gachibowli
Apartment, Hyderabad, Saloni Narayankar Interiors Saloni Narayankar Interiors BedroomWardrobes & closets Solid Wood Beige
Apartment, Hyderabad, Saloni Narayankar Interiors Saloni Narayankar Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards
Apartment, Hyderabad, Saloni Narayankar Interiors Saloni Narayankar Interiors BedroomBedside tables
+12
Apartment, Hyderabad
Apartment, Jubilee Hills, Saloni Narayankar Interiors Saloni Narayankar Interiors Modern dining room
Apartment, Jubilee Hills, Saloni Narayankar Interiors Saloni Narayankar Interiors Modern living room
Apartment, Jubilee Hills, Saloni Narayankar Interiors Saloni Narayankar Interiors Modern style bedroom
+1
Apartment, Jubilee Hills
The Blue Door, Saloni Narayankar Interiors Saloni Narayankar Interiors Modern dining room
The Blue Door, Saloni Narayankar Interiors Saloni Narayankar Interiors Modern dining room
The Blue Door, Saloni Narayankar Interiors Saloni Narayankar Interiors Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
+16
The Blue Door
Saloni Narayankar Interiors is a full service award winning firm based out of Hyderabad.

We help clients create beautiful spaces by addressing  wide range of challenges.

Adding a bit of modern eclectic touch, the firm has gathered clients and followers from all across the country. Working along with our clients, we design spaces that are unique , cozy and comfortable.

With many residential, hospitality and commercial projects under our brand Saloni Narayankar Interiors imparts each space its own identity.

In our portfolio every space is different and that is what makes our clients happy.

Services
Design Consultancy and Turnkey Solutions
Service areas
Hyderabad and Vishakhapatnam
Company awards
  • Most promising interior designer, Telangana 2019
  • Most promising interior designer, Telangana 2021
Address
Jubilee Hills
500016 Hyderabad
India
+91-9989312440 saloninarayankar.com

Reviews

Raviteja Darbha Raviteja Darbha
Saloni has done a phenomenal work on our home interiors. We researched for about 6 months before narrowing down on her to do a beach cottage themed interior and she has delivered a home much beyond our expectations. Right from the initial design to the execution, the furniture, the décor, rugs & furnishings, Saloni gave us a home which makes us forget all the best resorts we have ever been to. She is very methodical, practical and confident in her approach taking our inputs and recommending the right things within our budget. Every corner of the house makes us feel really cozy and warm and her mastery of indirect lighting just elevates the space during evening time. Her innate sense of Colours, Space, Placement, Texture and Light is far beyond anyone we have spoken to. She doesn’t waste time on 3D drawings, unnecessary panels and cluttering of space and instead focuses on showcasing a vision through pictures and delivers things much beyond what you see in the design pictures. The personal touches she added by incorporating my paintings, family pictures and several artefacts we collected from our travels unifying the entire theme is just an icing on the cake
about 1 year ago
Project date: February 2021
rashwan mohammed rashwan mohammed
Exceeded expectations in designing our house within the budget constraints that was given to her.
over 1 year ago
Project date: January 2020
