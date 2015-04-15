Designmint Decor is born out of a lifetime of love for art, design and sustainability resulting in designs that are great-looking, functional and Earth-friendly! We are great at making functional, sustainable, good looking and durable metal art and decor.

Designed by experienced interior designer and manufactured in our factory in Bangalore, where we have skilled artisans to ensure that each product handcrafted with care. Our design philosophy implores us to use as many upcycled and recycled materials as possible so that we may reduce our impact on Mother Earth.