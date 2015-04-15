Your browser is out-of-date.

Designmint
Artists & Artisans in Bangalore
    • Hotel Decor, Designmint Designmint Modern dining room Iron/Steel Multicolored
    Hotel Decor, Designmint Designmint Dining roomDressers & sideboards Iron/Steel Black
    Hotel Decor, Designmint Designmint Dining roomDressers & sideboards Iron/Steel Brown
    +2
    Hotel Decor
    Wall Art , Designmint Designmint Living roomAccessories & decoration Iron/Steel Amber/Gold
    Wall Art , Designmint Designmint Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers Iron/Steel Amber/Gold
    Wall Art , Designmint Designmint Living roomShelves Iron/Steel Black
    +3
    Wall Art
    Tea Lights, Designmint Designmint Interior landscaping Iron/Steel
    Tea Lights, Designmint Designmint ArtworkOther artistic objects
    Tea Lights, Designmint Designmint ArtworkOther artistic objects
    +3
    Tea Lights
    Metal Art and Decor, Designmint Designmint Interior landscaping Iron/Steel Amber/Gold
    Metal Art and Decor, Designmint Designmint ArtworkOther artistic objects Iron/Steel Amber/Gold
    Metal Art and Decor, Designmint Designmint Interior landscaping Iron/Steel Black
    +1
    Metal Art and Decor

    Designmint Decor is born out of a lifetime of love for art, design and sustainability resulting in designs that are great-looking, functional and Earth-friendly! We are great at making functional, sustainable, good looking and durable metal art and decor.

    Designed by experienced interior designer and manufactured in our factory in Bangalore, where we have skilled artisans to ensure that each product handcrafted with care. Our design philosophy implores us to use as many upcycled and recycled materials as possible so that we may  reduce our impact on Mother Earth.

    Services
    Custom made Metal art and Decor
    Service areas
    bangalore
    Address
    9, Ranoji Rao Road, Basavangudi
    560004 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9902014704 www.designmint.net
