andblack design studio is lead by Kanika and Jwalant Mahadevwala. They did their post graduation from Architectural Association, London. Following which Jwalant worked with Zaha Hadid Architects and Kanika with Michael Hopkins in London for about 4 years before moving to Ahmedabad.

The philosophy of andblack design studio lies in designing the process that leads to the ‘solution’. We believe that the design process should be robust enough to inform all stages of design, from concept to detailing. We constantly challenge ourselves to rethink these processes to suit the project. andblack design studio has in its core to achieve energy efficiency that deploys intelligent systems and makes use of natural materials smartly. Jwalant’s background in design research and generative processes combined with Kanika’s knowledge in sustainable architecture has given the firm its main ideology.

Everything that moves us emotionally inspires us. We draw our inspiration from complex interactions present in nature. The use of parametric tools and physical modeling are the primary ways we evolve our designs. We tend to use materials like metal, wood, bamboo, paper etc in ways they haven’t been explored generally in the larger context of design in India. We strongly believe in collaborative work and for every project we try and bring in individuals having relevant expertise in specific aspects of design and construction. We pride ourselves in conceiving and delivering projects that can be both iconic and meaningful.