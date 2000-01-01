Your browser is out-of-date.

Ray Design World
Architects in Vadodara
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
Projects

    • House in Mumbai, Ray Design World Ray Design World Modern style bedroom
    +11
    House in Mumbai
    Indian Restaurant, Ray Design World Ray Design World Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    Indian Restaurant, Ray Design World Ray Design World Dining roomTables
    +2
    Indian Restaurant

    We are team of experienced qualified Architects based at city Vadodara , country India . We are expert in creating fully functional walling - furniture layout for any kind of project. We do House design, Hotel design, Hospital design, School design, Restaurant, Banquet halls, Luxury SPA and Multiplexes. 

    We design and create complete Building Management solution which includes prepration of detailed drawings and to execute the construction of building any where in the world within stipulated time. 

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • Furniture Design
    • landscape
    • Mechanical
    • Plumbing
    • Electrical
    • Solar energy and water harvesting designs
    Service areas
    • Hotel. House
    • Hospital
    • Schools
    • Multiplex
    • Restaurants
    • Spa
    • Resorts
    • Vadodara
    Company awards
    National IIA awards for solar energy utilization in a building. Award in CEED for product design.
    Address
    102, Hardik Chambers, above Dr. Niralee Clinic
    390020 Vadodara
    India
    +91-9376501937 www.raydesignworld.com

    Reviews

    Jigisha Parmar
    almost 2 years ago
    karan mehta
    Amazing
    over 5 years ago
    Aparna Rao
    Best online designers for Hospitals , Hotel , Multiplex,
    about 6 years ago
