Sneha Mohta

Interior Design

Established in 2011, Sneha Mohta serves in the field of interior design, which mainly covers the domains of residential, commercial and retail interiors. It offers its clients a complete and comprehensive service, from concept design to a full turn-key project solution.

Our clients say that we often understand what they are asking for before they do and help them achieve more than they thought was possible. We apply our design expertise to meet the complex challenges of our clients, without compromising in comfort and functionality. The spaces we design reflect the personality of our clients, their needs, style and persona.

We believe good design is produced from careful research and study, collaborated with technical understanding and aesthetic judgment. All our projects are developed in totality; where even the smallest interior detail receives dedicated attention. We emphasise on functionality thus we design what works good than what looks good. This is one of our most salient strengths.

Whether the project is a residential property or a commercial interior, we provide comprehensive design schemes tailoring services to suit our client’s needs.

"Your life is the most valuable thing you own, we think it should be well designed"

