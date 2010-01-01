The Real Concept is a growing interior
design & renovation company in Pune with strong experience and creative flair. leaded by a very professional director who have built his own specific reputation in the industry, we strive to provide high standard in design, good-quality services and prompt support that we think every of our client deserves.
We Are one of the growing interior designing provider in Pune , Established in 2010, we believe in executing
the final product that reflects your individual style, refining your ideas and suggestions with our experience and aesthetic sense to create custom made space to fit your needs & appeal.
A team of creative and skilled professionals renders these
services in a timely and flexible manner, as per specifications provided by the clients. We undertake projects like Home Interior, Bedroom Interior, Kitchen Interior, Resorts Interior, Super Market Interior, Hotels & Restaurant
Interior, Hospital , Interior,School Interior, Also We expertise in offer-
ing world-class Residential and commercial Interior Designing services to our clients. Our creative members create soothing and peaceful designs that relax the eye as well as beautify the interiors.
- Services
- Electrical
- Furniture
- False Ceiling
- Painting and all type of interior services.
- Service areas
- Pune or Other Maharasshtra City
- Hadapser
- Pune
- Company awards
- Address
-
Survey no 08, omkar angan ‘A’ wing shop no. 7 Hadapser Pune -28
411028 Hadapser, Pune
India
+91-960085372