JNS Design
Interior Architects in Rajkot
Reviews (10)
    • Office Interior, JNS Design JNS Design Office spaces & stores Engineered Wood Brown
    Office Interior, JNS Design JNS Design Office spaces & stores MDF Brown
    Office Interior, JNS Design JNS Design Office spaces & stores Plastic White
    Office Interior

    JNS Architecture is a young team base in Rajkot, India. We specialize in building planning, Interior designing and Landscape designing of high-quality finish and detail that are sensitive to context and brief. We enjoy using unexpected materials that challenge and sometimes even surprise. We also believe that good architecture and respect for the environment go hand in hand.

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Landscape designing and Building planning
    Service areas
    Interior Designing and rajkot
    Address
    102,Rajpth Point, Nr Fortune hotel,150ft ring road
    360003 Rajkot
    India
    +91-9714560444 www.jnsdesign.in

    Reviews

    Kushal Patel
    Perfect work on time
    4 months ago
    Swatiba vaghela
    Jns design is a dream maker they converts your dream in reality specially Jayesh sir's selection in everything is awesome there is 0 % or no difference between the 3d and in reality very good service staff also very cooperative
    7 months ago
    GAURANG PATEL
    Mr. Jayesh sir and his team are extremely talented and it is always a pleasure to work with them.Terrific work from beginning to end can work any angle from minimal help to complete project handling professional without a doubt! Love And Thanks Mr.Jayesh Sir & Team.
    over 1 year ago
