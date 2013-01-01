Animex Homes Private Limited. (Registered under the companies Act 2013 , MCA , India) is a company that provide Designing , Developing and Consultancy services for Real-estate and Building Construction industry in India, Animex Homes is the promotion and nurturing of real talent. We are always open to working with brilliant and passionate individuals who are always ready for a challenge and can share our zeal for ceaseless growth and advancement and growth. ANIMEX HOMES can provide a number of stimulant opportunities in almost every block of the Real Estate business. As a Smart company we’re on a mission to fast-track our growth and build a brand impression that would march into the next decade as one of biggest consultancy companies in India.

Animex Homes also provide the services like Interior Designing, Architectural Consultancy, Building Construction, Home Furnishing, 3d perspective and Front elevation design, Property Consultancy. We have office infrastructure with team of Interior designers, Architectural Visualizers, Architects, Structural Engineers and other specialist to undertake the development of project of any size and scope.