Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Jay Sales Corporation
Artists & Artisans in Jaipur
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We are well in the field of manufacturing and exporting a wide variety of Home Furnishing Product Like  Cushion Covers,  Home Furnishing Textiles, Home Furnishings Accessories, Printed Bedspreads, Home Furnishing Items, Ladies Skirts, Wall Hangings, Door Hangings , Garments.Our collection is manufactured using 100 % cotton fabric and dyed using high quality dye like Vat, Napthol and Procein Dyes(AZO Free) and Okotex that ensures durability and color fastness. These are widely appreciated by home furnishing industry for its salient features like:Attractive designsSmooth textureAvailable in different sizes and shapesLong lastingShrink resistantColor fastnessHigh absorbent qualityVibrant colorsAlluring patternWe also provide customization on our range as per the specification provided by our clients.

    Services
    vintage kantha sell
    Service areas
    all over world and jaipur
    Company awards
    many awards
    Address
    c3/ 214 chitrkoot
    302021 Jaipur
    India
    +91-9928772914 www.jaysalescorporationofindia.weebly.com
    Legal disclosure

    We are well in the field of manufacturing and exporting a wide variety of Home Furnishing Product Like  Cushion Covers,  Home Furnishing Textiles, Home Furnishings Accessories, Printed Bedspreads, Home Furnishing Items, Ladies Skirts, Wall Hangings, Door Hangings , Garments.Our collection is manufactured using 100 % cotton fabric and dyed using high quality dye like Vat, Napthol and Procein Dyes(AZO Free) and Okotex that ensures durability and color fastness. These are widely appreciated by home furnishing industry for its salient features like:Attractive designsSmooth textureAvailable in different sizes and shapesLong lastingShrink resistantColor fastnessHigh absorbent qualityVibrant colorsAlluring patternWe also provide customization on our range as per the specification provided by our clients.

      Add SEO element