We are well in the field of manufacturing and exporting a wide variety of Home Furnishing Product Like Cushion Covers, Home Furnishing Textiles, Home Furnishings Accessories, Printed Bedspreads, Home Furnishing Items, Ladies Skirts, Wall Hangings, Door Hangings , Garments.Our collection is manufactured using 100 % cotton fabric and dyed using high quality dye like Vat, Napthol and Procein Dyes(AZO Free) and Okotex that ensures durability and color fastness. These are widely appreciated by home furnishing industry for its salient features like:Attractive designsSmooth textureAvailable in different sizes and shapesLong lastingShrink resistantColor fastnessHigh absorbent qualityVibrant colorsAlluring patternWe also provide customization on our range as per the specification provided by our clients.