Space Sense
Interior Architects in Chennai
Reviews
    • Private apartment, Space Sense Space Sense Modern style bedroom
    Private apartment
    TI cycles corporate office
    Caplin point laboratories office
    Blitzz Terrace Lounge
    Blitzz Club
    Blitzz sports cafe
    “Making Sense in your Space”. Space Sense was born out of a dream to make great spaces for people to live and work. We have dedicated ourselves to that motto and our works have always conformed to the spirit of creativity

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • landscape
    • Graphic Design
    Service areas
    India, International, and CHENNAI
    Company awards
    • "Most Promising Integrated Architecture and Interior Design Company in Chennai 2012” – Business and Service Excellence Awards
    • “Best Interior Design Consultants in Chennai 2013” – Global Business and Service Excellence awards
    • “Most promising Professional Design services company in Chennai 2013-14”—Business and Service Excellence Awards
    Address
    Old No:7/6, New no: 25, Flat GF, Sharadhanjali Apartments, Jayaram Street, Thiruvanmiyur
    600041 Chennai
    India
    +91-9841721961 www.spacesenseinteriors.com
