Saffron Shades
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Bangalore
    • Saffron Shades is the largest manufacturer of PVC Window Blinds and Anti-Skid mats in India. We have covered 1 million sq ft across India, Sri Lanka, Bhutan & Bangladesh. We are now expanding across Malaysia & Singapore too. Our Blinds are most  widely used by Commercial spaces & Residents because they are washable, fire retardant and weather proof, easy to operate and many more. We have Customised Printed Blinds too, now get your favourite Logo, Quote, Picture, Design etc printed on your blind.

    Services
    Blind Measurment & Installation
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Address
    No.4011 & 4012, Ayyappa Arcade, 80 Feet Road, 4th Phase, Girinagar, BSK 3rd stage
    560085 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9739570697 www.saffronplus.in
