SHUBHI SINGHAL INTERIOR DESIGN
Architects in Oune
    Residence, SHUBHI SINGHAL INTERIOR DESIGN Modern living room
    Residence, SHUBHI SINGHAL INTERIOR DESIGN Modern living room
    Residence, SHUBHI SINGHAL INTERIOR DESIGN Modern style bedroom
    Residence

    After completing her MBA from a reputed university in Mumbai, her relentless passion for design landed her into the one of the most celebrated and extraordinary careers in the design industry

    With over 10 years experience at the forefront of the industry, Shubhi has put her stamp world over on bungalows and apartments of private clients, as well as commercial projects including hotels, restaurants, offices.

    Shubhi creates engaging and inspirational designs with comfort. Her work seeks to reflect client’s individuality and aspirations blended with charming warmth and sumptuous opulence

    The Shubhi Singhal brand, keeping true to its core values of high quality, simplicity and timeless elegance, is based in Mumbai and with its broad presence, continues to grow.

    Service areas
    Oune
    Address
    411009 Oune
    India
