After completing her MBA from a reputed university in Mumbai, her relentless passion for design landed her into the one of the most celebrated and extraordinary careers in the design industry

With over 10 years experience at the forefront of the industry, Shubhi has put her stamp world over on bungalows and apartments of private clients, as well as commercial projects including hotels, restaurants, offices.

Shubhi creates engaging and inspirational designs with comfort. Her work seeks to reflect client’s individuality and aspirations blended with charming warmth and sumptuous opulence

The Shubhi Singhal brand, keeping true to its core values of high quality, simplicity and timeless elegance, is based in Mumbai and with its broad presence, continues to grow.