"The design should reflect its time,
place and people; but desire for timelessness."
PAA is an architectural design practice founded with desire to create soulful and inspiring spaces. The firm works with strong focus on designing with social and ecological conscience, influencing lifestyles and environment.
Nestled in charismatic city of Udaipur; architects, designers and engineers work together by blending diverse requirements and disciplines in creative processes. With projects ranging from weekend homes to multi-storey apartments, sustainable resorts to luxury hotels; the firm's project spectrum is whole and uniform.
PAA's multi-faceted practice enables the firm to offer a complete design solution including Architecture, Interiors, Landscape and Graphics. Having all design work under one roof brings harmony in projects. Over the last decade, the firm has successfully handled local as well as international projects.
- Services
- Architecture Interiors Landscape Graphics
- Service areas
- India
- Company awards
- Ar. Priyanka Arjun to be one of the twenty women who received the prestigious Women of Substance award by The Times of India
- Address
-
2D, Fourth floor, Ab Zucchini Restaurant, Court Circle
313001 Udaipur
India
+91-9928820266 www.priyankaarjun.com
“ We design putting a man on the first place in context of time, place, nature and culture. “
We have witnessed exceptional growth over the past 10 years and currently employ architects, designers, engineers and thinkers operating within the fields of architecture, urbanism, research and development.
We strive to understand the nuances of the cultures within which we work translating it into our own fresh approach to the given task.
The office follows every project from inception through to its conclusion and is thus balanced between design architects and detail oriented constructing architects.
Once a building is completed, we also prepare the sales material, making sure that the initial ideas and important attributes are communicated clearly for a successful launch with the help of our team comprising of experienced visual artist.
Our clients come to us with ambitions that we can build on. As soon as we have completed one project, we begin dreaming of another.