Priyanka Arjun and Associates
Architects in Udaipur
Reviews
Projects

    • Residence 60, Priyanka Arjun and Associates Priyanka Arjun and Associates Country style living room Glass Yellow
    Residence 60, Priyanka Arjun and Associates Priyanka Arjun and Associates Country style corridor, hallway& stairs Marble
    Residence 60, Priyanka Arjun and Associates Priyanka Arjun and Associates Country style living room Solid Wood
    +9
    Residence 60
    Z-LOUNGE, Priyanka Arjun and Associates Priyanka Arjun and Associates Mediterranean style airports Copper/Bronze/Brass Blue
    Z-LOUNGE, Priyanka Arjun and Associates Priyanka Arjun and Associates Mediterranean style airports Wood Turquoise
    Z-LOUNGE, Priyanka Arjun and Associates Priyanka Arjun and Associates Mediterranean style airports MDF Blue
    +9
    Z-LOUNGE
    AYAAN RESORT, Priyanka Arjun and Associates Priyanka Arjun and Associates Scandinavian style museums Stone Green
    AYAAN RESORT, Priyanka Arjun and Associates Priyanka Arjun and Associates Scandinavian style museums Stone Green
    AYAAN RESORT, Priyanka Arjun and Associates Priyanka Arjun and Associates Scandinavian style museums Stone Brown
    +7
    AYAAN RESORT
    ZUCCHINI, Priyanka Arjun and Associates Priyanka Arjun and Associates Commercial spaces Stone Brown
    ZUCCHINI, Priyanka Arjun and Associates Priyanka Arjun and Associates Commercial spaces Glass Yellow
    ZUCCHINI, Priyanka Arjun and Associates Priyanka Arjun and Associates Commercial spaces Leather Brown
    +7
    ZUCCHINI

    "The design should reflect its time,

    place and people; but desire for timelessness."

    PAA is an architectural design practice founded with desire to create soulful and inspiring spaces. The firm works with strong focus on designing with social and ecological conscience, influencing lifestyles and environment.

    Nestled in charismatic city of Udaipur; architects, designers and engineers work together by blending diverse requirements and disciplines in creative processes. With projects ranging from weekend homes to multi-storey apartments, sustainable resorts to luxury hotels; the firm's project spectrum is whole and uniform.

    PAA's multi-faceted practice enables the firm to offer a complete design solution including Architecture, Interiors, Landscape and Graphics. Having all design work under one roof brings harmony in projects. Over the last decade, the firm has successfully handled local as well as international projects.

    Services
    Architecture Interiors Landscape Graphics
    Service areas
    India
    Company awards
    Ar. Priyanka Arjun to be one of the twenty women who received the prestigious Women of Substance award by The Times of India
    Address
    2D, Fourth floor, Ab Zucchini Restaurant, Court Circle
    313001 Udaipur
    India
    +91-9928820266 www.priyankaarjun.com
    “ We design putting a man on the first place in context of time, place, nature and culture. “

    We have witnessed exceptional growth over the past 10 years and currently employ architects, designers, engineers and thinkers operating within the fields of architecture, urbanism, research and development.

    We strive to understand the nuances of the cultures within which we work translating it into our own fresh approach to the given task.

    The office follows every project from inception through to its conclusion and is thus balanced between design architects and detail oriented constructing architects.

    Once a building is completed, we also prepare the sales material, making sure that the initial ideas and important attributes are communicated clearly for a successful launch with the help of our team comprising of experienced visual artist.

    Our clients come to us with ambitions that we can build on. As soon as we have completed one project, we begin dreaming of another.

    Reviews

    Mustafa Ali Bohra
    Great
    5 months ago
    Mohit Jain
    Loved the work
    6 months ago
    Aniket Chandrayan
    Best Architect in Udaipur
    about 1 year ago
      Add SEO element