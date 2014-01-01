Directed by BRIJ PADALIA and NIRAV KHANT, AAYAM Architects is an architectural firm founded in the mid of 2009. Firm offers work which responds to the character of client's program, site, floor space index, building codes and budget.
- Services
- AAYAM Architects has a versatile body of work ranging from architecture and interiors of residences and corporate offices to institutional
- retail and hospitality spaces.
- Service areas
- rajkot
- Company awards
- CNBC Award 2014 for the project namely CLOUD-9 for the best affordable housing in Rajkot, Gujarat
- Address
-
C-703, THE IMPERIAL HEIGHTS, 150' RING ROAD
360001 Rajkot
India
+91-919825841960 www.aayamarchitects.co.in