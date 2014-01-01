Your browser is out-of-date.

AAYAM Architects
Architects in Rajkot
Reviews (5)
Projects

    Cloud-9, AAYAM Architects
    Cloud-9
    Antilia Planet, AAYAM Architects
    Antilia Planet
    Arise One, AAYAM Architects
    Arise One
    Vardhman Industrial Hub, AAYAM Architects
    Vardhman Industrial Hub
    Palm Paradise, AAYAM Architects
    Palm Paradise
    Dream City, AAYAM Architects
    Dream City

    Directed by BRIJ PADALIA and NIRAV KHANT, AAYAM Architects is an architectural firm founded in the mid of 2009. Firm offers work which responds to the character of client's program, site, floor space index, building codes and budget.

    • AAYAM Architects has a versatile body of work ranging from architecture and interiors of residences and corporate offices to institutional
    • retail and hospitality spaces.
    rajkot
    Company awards
    CNBC Award 2014 for the project namely CLOUD-9 for the best affordable housing in Rajkot, Gujarat
    C-703, THE IMPERIAL HEIGHTS, 150' RING ROAD
    360001 Rajkot
    India
    +91-919825841960 www.aayamarchitects.co.in

    Dharmik Pandya
    over 3 years ago
    vinit padaliya
    over 3 years ago
    raj rathod
    Great team work..
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
