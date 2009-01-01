Founded in 2009, Sneha Samtani Interior Design & Consultancy is a Mumbai- based design studio specialized in Interior design. Headed by the design director, Ms Sneha Samtani who has an illustrious career in Interior Design, and with an ingrained talent in visualization and creative arts, has created a legacy of designs and accomplishments in a relatively short career span.
- residential design
- commercial design
- Hotels & Hospitality
- space planning
- Color Consultant
- Soft furnishings
- Visual merchandising
- Set design
- Turnkey operations
- Niche Services.
- Interior Design + Development | Electrical | Lighting Design | Acoustics | Structural Design | Set Design | Exhibitions.
- MUMBAI
Mahim West
4000016 Mumbai
India
+91-9920524620 www.snehasamtani.com