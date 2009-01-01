Your browser is out-of-date.

Sneha Samtani I Interior Design.
Interior Architects in Mumbai
    • Timeless Tradition, Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Modern living room
    Timeless Tradition, Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Modern houses
    Timeless Tradition, Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Modern windows & doors
    Timeless Tradition
    Grand Design, Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Modern conservatory
    Grand Design, Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Modern bathroom
    Grand Design, Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Modern style bedroom
    Grand Design
    Subtle Harmony, Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Subtle Harmony, Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Modern living room
    Subtle Harmony, Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Modern living room
    Subtle Harmony
    Rest n Beige , Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Modern living room
    Rest n Beige , Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Modern living room
    Rest n Beige , Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Sneha Samtani I Interior Design. Modern living room
    Rest n Beige

    Founded in 2009, Sneha Samtani Interior Design & Consultancy is a Mumbai- based design studio specialized in Interior design. Headed by the design director, Ms Sneha Samtani who has an illustrious career in Interior Design, and with an ingrained talent in visualization and creative arts, has created a legacy of designs and accomplishments in a relatively short career span.

    Services
    • residential design
    • commercial design
    • Hotels & Hospitality
    • space planning
    • Color Consultant
    • Soft furnishings
    • Visual merchandising
    • Set design
    • Turnkey operations
    • Niche Services.
    Service areas
    • Interior Design + Development | Electrical | Lighting Design | Acoustics | Structural Design | Set Design | Exhibitions.
    • MUMBAI
    Address
    Mahim West
    4000016 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9920524620 www.snehasamtani.com
