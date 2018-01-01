Futomic Design Services.

Delhi's local team of luxury home interior designers. Our studio offers experienced professionals who can assist with refurbishing, renovating and furnishing your dream home or in fabricating and designing a new space as per your imagination. With our in-depth domain specific knowledge, we can convert your home into a stunning place which is beautiful yet functional as well.

We offer a vast range of interior furnishing options such as contemporary style, modern interiors, traditional era replica, fusion concepts which are all finalized for your space as per your imagination and ideas. Our goal is to make your imagination a reality. Be it any factor, furniture, wall decor, decorative accessories, interior modification, fabrication or color schemes. Our designers take care of every small detail throughout the project while creating the home of your aspiration.

About The Head Designer: The team is led by Mrs. Komal Nirula, who now has over 15 years of experience in creating bespoke interiors that have been appreciated and awarded various awards numerous times. Her unrelenting thirst for excellence has helped FDS & the entire Futomic Group carve a niche in the Theme Interiors segment across India.

Please find below the details of our interior designing services for Residential projects:

Theme & Concepts: All our residential projects are provided with a detailed theme & concept that helps you carve a unique identity of your home. Whether you are looking for minimalist Italian styling ,an ethnic urban Indian setting or anything in between! We will ensure that your home accurately matches your comfort & décor aspirations. The theme services extend from making a Disney world for your little princess to a Spider den for your little tiger, from creating a NBA style room for your fiery teenager to a mesmerizing Japanese garden at your terrace with Gazebo’s, Barbecues & fountains set to wow your guests when entertaining.

Design Services: Our team works in excruciating details to ensure that all designs are crafted as per the theme requirements and even small details are taken care of. FDS believes in doing things differently and this will be apparent in the design. Another unique offering from FDS is the capability of using some of the latest materials in the industry from both India & abroad. Our designs vary from contemporary, Italian, ethnic, to ultra-modern & fusion. This ensures that your home is in trend and with latest designs giving you a good ROI if your renovating to sell.

Supervision Services: We understand that our designs are normally quite premium and hence complicated, so to ease the burden of clients we offer supervision services that include material selection, drafting vendor terms, checking quality and supervising site installations. So all projects come with the seal of quality from FDS that ensure that you get unsurpassed standards of work with a quality, quantity & brand assurance when you add the supervision services to your project package.

Technology Services: We offer hassle free and high end technology driven solutions such as Video Phones, Surveillance, Digital Security System, Wi-Fi, to advanced requirements of today like Home Automation, Mood Lighting, Touch Pads, Audio Systems, and much more. We can incorporate your preferred products into the project and take care of all integration needs.

International Procurement: We not only create stunning designs but also help in their fruition by procuring through the best of International sources whether it be the original murano chandelier for the connoisseur or very cost effective boat wood furniture from China. Using these procurement systems not only do you get things much cheaper than the market but also a huge variety & exclusive range to choose from.

To pursue the quest for your dream home we recommend the following steps:-

Call us to fix an onsite meeting with one of our designers. Visit our team of Interior Designers, begin detailed specifications and photographs. Visit our office to see your free draft & a detailed presentation hosted by the designer at which you can begin to make changes to the design before its finalized. Finalize on the mode of work (Concept only/Design and Supervision packages) and initiate the process of designing. Commencement of work on your dream project.





Special Homify Offer : Get a draft/basic layout of one room free of charge!

* Free Layout includes a basic 2D/3D layout of any one area/room of the home and will be shown at Vaishali office only. Please attach your layout plan and site pictures.

We hope that after going through our profile, you would consider to use our services and let our designers craft the dream home for you. We assure you that dealing with FDS you will receive an enviable and unique home in style and value for money. Our solutions are more economical than most local vendors while maintaining the highest levels of quality and materials. In fact, lots of our customers have observed the quality work we do, please check our reviews and testimonies for peace of mind.

