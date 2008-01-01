Your browser is out-of-date.

Interiors 21
Interior Designers & Decorators in Faridabad
    • I21 (Interiors 21), a full-service interior design firm is based in Faridabad since 2008. I21 is committed to design excellence, responsibility and sustainability. Dedicated to the creation of custom interiors, the company prides itself on combining architecture and interior design to find unique and aesthetically pleasing solutions. HomeLife Interiors completes projects tailored to the individual styles and needs of its clients, on budget and on time.

    Services
    • Residential
    • Commercial and Handmade Decor
    Service areas
    Delhi NCR and Faridabad
    Address
    32/1 Patel chowk SGM nagar nit faridabad.
    121001 Faridabad
    India
    +91-9555735745 www.interiors21.in
