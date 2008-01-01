I21 (Interiors 21), a full-service interior design firm is based in Faridabad since 2008. I21 is committed to design excellence, responsibility and sustainability. Dedicated to the creation of custom interiors, the company prides itself on combining architecture and interior design to find unique and aesthetically pleasing solutions. HomeLife Interiors completes projects tailored to the individual styles and needs of its clients, on budget and on time.
- Services
- Residential
- Commercial and Handmade Decor
- Service areas
- Delhi NCR and Faridabad
- Address
-
32/1 Patel chowk SGM nagar nit faridabad.
121001 Faridabad
India
+91-9555735745 www.interiors21.in