IEC Abroad
Schools & Organisations in Chennai
Reviews (8)
    • IEC Abroad places students aspiring for oversea education in the different destination around the world. We only work with the best universities so that students will get the best only. Many of our partner institutions have an outstanding reputation for educating international students according to their precise needs.

    Website : http://iecabroad.in

    Services
    • Educational Consultants
    • study Abroad adviser
    Service areas
    Chennai
    Address
    IEC Abroad, No.3 Bhavani Mansion,
    600034 Chennai
    India
    +91-9841132012 iecabroad.in

    Reviews

    vignesh vicky
    Everyone were very polite and kind.They helped me out with all the educational queries I had. I rate them as really exceptional!
    over 2 years ago
    King gowtham Kamiyan
    Good & great learning experience.
    11 months ago
    rajeswari golla
    I would highly recommend IEC Abroad for students who have aspirations to do higher education in abroad. I wanted to do Masters in London. They helped me to secure a seat at the University of Bangor. I would like to thank mohammad for answering all my questions with patience and assisting me throughout the process. Also, I found everyone working in IEC Abroad to be down-to-earth and kind in their approach. i am specially thanks to Mohammad(really appreciate you did very good job ) and Nagesh.. Thanks Rajeswari Golla
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 8 reviews
