IEC Abroad places students aspiring for oversea education in the different destination around the world. We only work with the best universities so that students will get the best only. Many of our partner institutions have an outstanding reputation for educating international students according to their precise needs.
Website : http://iecabroad.in
- Services
- Educational Consultants
- study Abroad adviser
- Service areas
- Chennai
- Address
-
IEC Abroad, No.3 Bhavani Mansion,
600034 Chennai
India
+91-9841132012 iecabroad.in