EVERGREEN

CARPETS – Manufacturer and Exporter of Handmade Carpets, established by

Mr.Mohd. Izrail for the purpose of Manufacture and Export of Handmade Carpets.

In the world of Handknotted, Handtufted, Handwoven Carpets and Rugs, EverGreen Carpets presents a galaxy of contemporary designs complete with quality raw materials, exclusive modern patterns and exquisite workmanship.

EverGreen Carpets has immense respect for the rich heritage and traditional Indian art of Carpet weaving located in the heart of Carpet of India 'Bhadohi' Uttar Pradesh. Our company weaves to reality a connoisseur's dream with our Colourful Kalins, elegant Rugs and smart Shaggy Carpet.

It leaves no space for any compromise in maintaining its quality. Thus, the secret of EverGreen Carpets’s success lies in their Quality, Timely Deliveries, Ample Ready Stocks and their Traditional and Modern Designs in eye catching Colours.

Our focus is on promising what we can deliver, in terms of time and required product, and then deliver it to your satisfaction. We believe in taking small steps initially so that we can understand your needs and requirement and then shifting to a higher level and delivering the required volumes.

We firmly believe in the fact that the business today can flourish on the following, the right product for the right market, the right marketing, on time delivery, and so on so forth but the most important thing is the having the right relationship, the perfect bond and understanding of the customer.

We are striving for and we always look for the perfect relationship we believe that long term growth is only possible if the business grows on a firm footing, a strong and wide base and lots of trust.

So trust us to deliver what you want in the way you want and let us grow together into a mutually beneficial relationship and see your and ours business grow.

We have our own in house manufacturing and we have ample experience and expertise to get you the best available in the industry.