Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The inside stories—by Minal
Interior Designers & Decorators in Thane, Maharashtra, India
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Runwal greens, The inside stories - by Minal The inside stories - by Minal Minimalist living room Plywood Grey
    Runwal greens, The inside stories - by Minal The inside stories - by Minal Minimalist dining room Plywood Wood effect
    Runwal greens, The inside stories - by Minal The inside stories - by Minal Minimalist living room Plywood Blue
    +5
    Runwal greens
    wadhwa platina 3bhk Design, The inside stories - by Minal The inside stories - by Minal Minimalist dining room Wood Blue
    wadhwa platina 3bhk Design, The inside stories - by Minal The inside stories - by Minal Minimalist living room Plywood Brown
    wadhwa platina 3bhk Design, The inside stories - by Minal The inside stories - by Minal Minimalist living room Marble Beige
    +4
    wadhwa platina 3bhk Design
    Living room revamp ( 1b + h + k ), The inside stories - by Minal The inside stories - by Minal Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Wood Wood effect
    Living room revamp ( 1b + h + k ), The inside stories - by Minal The inside stories - by Minal Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Plywood Brown
    Living room revamp ( 1b + h + k ), The inside stories - by Minal The inside stories - by Minal Minimalist living room Plywood Wood effect
    +7
    Living room revamp ( 1b + h + k )
    3bhk flat, The inside stories - by Minal The inside stories - by Minal Modern nursery/kids room Plywood Turquoise
    3bhk flat, The inside stories - by Minal The inside stories - by Minal Built-in kitchens Glass White
    3bhk flat, The inside stories - by Minal The inside stories - by Minal Modern living room Plywood White
    +4
    3bhk flat
    Compact flat design in rumah Bali , The inside stories - by Minal The inside stories - by Minal Minimalist living room Plywood Brown
    Compact flat design in rumah Bali , The inside stories - by Minal The inside stories - by Minal Minimalist dining room MDF Brown
    Compact flat design in rumah Bali , The inside stories - by Minal The inside stories - by Minal Minimalist nursery/kids room Plywood Transparent
    +4
    Compact flat design in rumah Bali

    Based in Mumbai We are a young design team who works together bringing in new fresh ideas, offering the best services, resulting in superior quality of work. We provide Interior and furniture design services from residential to retail to commercial.

    For further project enquiry please contact at : 9869199036 or insidestoriesbym@gmail.com

    Services
    Interior design and Turnkey soultion
    Service areas
    • Residential
    • commercial
    • Cafe (qsr)
    • School.
    • Thane
    • Maharashtra
    • India
    Address
    Thane
    400601 Thane, Maharashtra, India
    India
    +91-9869199036 www.theinsidestoriesbyminal.com

    Reviews

    Sneha Iyer
    She was the perfect partner in designing my entire house from scratch. She's honest with her ideas, understood my preferences and suggested accordingly and has a good eye for details. The best bit was her professional approach and on time delivery. She has a good team and manages them well.
    6 months ago
    Aman Shaikh
    very fine designs.
    almost 3 years ago
    Yuvraj Jadhavrao
    Had good experience to work with.
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element