KnotnStitch
Textiles & Upholstery in Kerala, India
    Textured Handmade Cushion Covers
    Textured Handmade Cushion Covers
    Textured Handmade Cushion Covers
    Textured Handmade Cushion Covers

    We are a team of two sisters, Vandana and Vinita. We are both homemakers who are living our dream through this venture of ours. We are simply loving the experience of working with different fabrics and the response to our creations. Home is where the heart is and making it beautiful and comfortable for the family is every homemaker’s dream. We identify completely with this and our products are aimed at adding beauty to the home.

    Every creation of ours is a labour of love and we put more than a 100% in it at each stage right from conceptualizing, designing, creation and the final stage of finishing every piece of work. Each of the creations is made by us and we work towards adding new and innovative designs on a regular basis to provide the variety you are looking for. View our collection of cushion covers and home furnishing products. 

    Services
    Exclusive cushion covers and home furnishings
    Service areas
    • Kerala, India
    • India
    • US
    • UK
    • Kerala
    Address
    Kerala
    682013 Kerala, India
    India
    +91-9969322508 www.etsy.com/shop/KnotnStitch
