Prashanth Deshmukh &amp; Associates
Architects in Pune
    • Kulkarni Bunglow Interior, Prashanth Deshmukh & Associates Prashanth Deshmukh & Associates Modern dining room
    Kulkarni Bunglow Interior, Prashanth Deshmukh & Associates Prashanth Deshmukh & Associates Modern living room
    Kulkarni Bunglow Interior, Prashanth Deshmukh & Associates Prashanth Deshmukh & Associates Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +4
    Kulkarni Bunglow Interior

    We are the utopians who have the vision that unfolds Clients dreams of the dawn to happenings of the day, creating Architectural and Engineering history of newer milestones that we always strive to achieve it.Our team of creative experts with a blend of young and experienced professionals - Architects, Town planners, Project managers and Engineers, Interior and landscape designers - all together form a strong fabric that can always render fantastic results of qualitative quantity outputs satisfying to clients. This has been the endeavour for more than 3 decades and best has yet to come.Within the Action - timeframe , quality thats ensured through set quantitative tests and proven contractors and reputed agencies towards Crafty Engineering, mechanised site production of control and ability to shoulder responsibilities of tough sites of compact timeframe.Skills of Architectures and Engineers are blended with latest softwares.Schematising ideas and concepts within cost parameters and finally developing into practical details are all systematised to deliver a product - unique and completely

    Service areas
    Pune
    Address
    411009 Pune
    India
    www.pdaarchitects.com
