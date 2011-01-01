Planet 3 Studios is a internationally award winning practice represents the vanguard of future-forward design in India. The essence of our way is to address the fundamentals through intense programming, offer solutions that balance wit and wisdom, keep it fresh and never lose the visual appeal.
- Services
- Architectural and Interior Design consultancy and Project Management.
- Service areas
- pan india
- Company awards
- INTERNATIONAL AWARDS
- Interior Design – Best Institutional Theater Design 2014 I Spark Professional Design Award Shortlist, ‘11 I Multiplicity International Product Design Award, USA'08 I World Architecture Festival Awards, Shortlist, Learning, Spain'08 I World Architecture Community Awards'08 I HONOR Award from DesignShare, USA'07 I
- NATIONAL AWARDS
- Among CWAB Designer of decade I Archidesign Award for the Best Corporate Design of the Year 2014 I AD most influential 50 in architecture 2014 I “Architect of the Year-Residential” Realty Plus Excellence Awards 2014 – PUNE I Kohler Designer of tomorrow 2014 I “Architectural Firm of the Year” GIREM 2013 I Among India’s Top 10 Young Architect, CWAB 2012 I iGen 50—Among Architect & Interiors India’s Top 50 young architects I Elle Décor International Design Awards 2011, Category : Furniture IIIID+MK Awards 2011 ‘Small Offices’ I IIA Awards 2011 I Artist in Concrete Award 2011 I CSI Award, Snowcem Paints Best Young Designer Award of the Year ‘10 I Durian Society Interiors Design Awards'10 'Firm to watch out for' Award I IAD Awards, Best Interior Designer Hospitality, ‘09 I IIID+MK, National Award'08 ‘Emerging Interior Design Practice’, May'09. I IIID+MK, Regional Award'08 ‘Emerging Interior Design Practice’, April ’09 I IIID + MK, Regional Award ‘09-Excellence in interior design ’Hospitality’ I IAD Awards, Excellence in Int& Arch Designs'08 ( Best Interior Designer Commercial) I IAD Awards, Excellence in Int& Arch Designs'08 ( Best Architect for Commercial Performance) I IIID+MK, Regional Award'08 Public / Institutional Interiors I IIID+MK, Regional Award'08 Hospitality Interiors I Godrej + IIID Workstation Design Competition'07 I IIID+MK Regional Award'07 Corporate Interior Design I IIID+MK Regional Award'07 Retail Interior Design I Young Designer of the Year'07, Better InteriorsIA+D Spectrum Foundation Award'07 I IIA Award for Design of Public Spaces'07 I Excellence in Design, Better Interiors'07 I A+D Spectrum Foundation Award'06IInnovation in Stainless Steel, Jindal Award'06 I IIID+MK National Award'06 Hospitality Spaces I IIID+MK Regional Award'06 I Young Designer of the Year'05, IA&B Magazine I
- Show all 8 awards
