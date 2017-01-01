The Workroom is an interior design practice known for its thoughtful approach to design and its sharp attention to detail, quality and finish.

The firm has been recognized in various web publications, and has also been featured in 'Better Interiors' print publication for its recent project in Greater Kailash, New Delhi.





The Team

The Workroom is a tight-knit team of young designers with diverse skills and background. We love working together, learning from each other, and learning from our clients.





Karishma Baid (Principal Designer & Creative Head ):

Karishma is the Founder & Principal Designer of The Workroom and her combination of right and left brain skills keep everything humming along. She loves using her creativity, intuition, and practical insights to shape spaces and connect with people.

After graduating with a degree in Commerce and an MBA in Finance, Karishma realized that design was her true calling. A few semesters into design school, her bright and sharp aesthetic sense made her stand out in a pool of talented counterparts. She then went onto working for over five years with award-winning design names in Chennai & Mumbai, before she permanently set base in Gurugram . After two years of working under a big name and grasping all the knowledge and dynamics of the city's work culture, she finally founded The Workroom.

Karishma believes that the power of a well designed space has an incredible impact on the individual who lives, works or interacts with that space.

I’m honored every time a new client asks us to be a part of their life in such a personal way.

When not designing or meeting with clients, Karishma enjoys a good game of scrabble, playing the piano, and as much world travel as she can manage.





Modern Design For Real People

The Workroom was created in a spare bedroom with lots of big ideas and no room for material samples.

Since then, we have grown from a one-woman show to a dedicated and tight-knit team, having completed a wide range of projects in both residential and commercial sectors .

We have had the pleasure of working for a diverse class of clients including leading Economists, Founders of successful start-ups, senior executives of multinational companies, entrepreneurs, popular restaurateurs, and the vibrant corporate class of Gurugram.





We love creating modern designs for real people. While we are focused on aesthetics, we're deeply committed to human context. In other words, we always look for solutions that will work beautifully and stand the test of time, not just look good when the project wraps .





The Workroom offers design consultancy and turnkey services for residential, commercial & retail spaces.

Design is a Process

With our deep expertise and our stellar communication skills you can be rest assured that your project is in good hands. All projects differ but here’s a general sense of the steps along the way from first conversation to completed project – and beyond.





I) Consultation: Typically, after a phone conversation the first step is an initial meeting. We like to visit you on-site. This lets us learn about how you live and use your space. We want to create a design that will work for you, so don’t deep clean or hide all your clutter just because we’re coming over! At this first meeting we will:

a) Learn about your needs, hopes and initial ideas

b) Ask you lots of questions + listen carefully

c) Get a clear sense of the project scope

d) Share some impressions + design ideas





II) Proposal: After our on-site meeting, we head back to the office and dive into putting together our proposal. The Workroom will provide you with a flat-fee proposal, with three parts:

a) A detailed list of project notes gathered during our conversation

b) A design proposal including scope of work and design fees associated with your interior architecture and design work

c) A contract (BoQ) customized to your project needs + requirements

We prefer to meet in person to review design proposals, so that we can answer questions, and if necessary, adapt and refine our proposal. Depending on time constraints, we can also share proposals electronically and review them by phone.





III) Design Development: Once we’ve signed the design proposal and contract, we’re ready to get to work. This phase varies depending on the scope and nature of the project. But the process tends to be iterative with The Workroom presenting ideas and concepts, and you (the client) providing feedback. This, in turn, lets us revise and improve our designs and share them with you once more.

Typically, our projects include:

a) Plans + elevations

b) Design boards to develop the look, showing selections for finishes, fixtures + furnishings

c) Material specifications

d) Recommendations and introductions to contractors and other professionals

e) Project management (as much or as little as you like)





IV) Staying in Touch: We love to keep in touch with our clients and see how our designs are used and lived in. We are happy to be engaged for periodic design check-ins and to help you adapt your spaces as your needs may change.





We'are happy to collaborate with teams that you trust for various parts of the project, although we like to see it from start till the end, before we can say goodbye!