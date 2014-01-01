Fired Earth began back in 1983 selling Terracotta floor tiles, a product that customers were soon keen to use in their homes in order to bring a little Spanish style to kitchens, hallways and conservatories. Demand for other stylish tiles grew and so wall tiles were added alongside stones and slates. By the mid 1990's the business had grown from its farm beginnings in Oxfordshire to 15 showrooms across the country. Our first large London showroom, at 117-119 Fulham Road, opened in 1996 and is still proudly trading today, albeit joined by 11 other London showrooms by 2014.

Along the way we added Paint and Wallpaper, Bathrooms and Kitchens and even Handmade Rugs from the far east to our collections. Today, we believe we have earned the title of 'the home of great design'.

Our aim has always been to offer products produced with authenticity, creativity and style, and where possible both handmade and produced as close to home as we can manage. The UK Ceramics Industry has a long tradition and it is one we are keen to support. Having said that, where we spot a tile on our travels that is too beautiful to resist, we do of course secure it exclusively for our customers, many of whom are second generation fans of Fired Earth and its products.

Decorating and design have become entrenched in the national mind not just as the preserve of the super wealthy, but as a way to create homes for ourselves and our families that reflect how we like to live today. At Fired Earth we like to think that although it may not be every day our customers choose to redecorate (although our paint does allow for just that level of obsession), we have identified the right looks and styles that feel perfect no matter what the style or age of property. Our website has grown too and now offers almost all of our collections to browse and buy online and shows stunning room sets and great design ideas to help inspire you.

Oh and our next showroom opening in 2014 will be our 67th… watch this space for details.

Rob Whitaker Creative Director