Established in 2001 under the leadership of their prinicipal architects, Sandeep Sharma and Subhash Menon, Designicon is a professionally managed company offering comprehensive design consultancy services for Planning, Architecture, Interior Architecture. Our rich and varied experience allows us to handle different types of projects – from large Townships, Hospitals, Embassies, Mass Housings, Shopping malls with Multiplexes , IT/Office Buildings, Infrastructure (Airports) and Interior Architecture for Workplace, Retail and Hospitality. We operate from our office in New Delhi. However, we provide our services all over India.

Our vision is to be the best in the business. To us that means setting benchmarks for customer satisfaction, employee fulfillment and financial performance. It means doing cost effective, energy saving, socially relevant architecture. It means being sought-after for our world-class employees, specialized expertise, creativity, project management and leadership skills. To help realize our vision, we have structured our firm to be responsive, flexible and personalized in the services we provide. We assure quality services and timely project completion. We seek to retain and recruit talented professionals dedicated to providing excellent communication and project performance to our customers. We offer consultancy at any stage of the project and up to any specific level. This allows the clients to have complete flexibility and wider operational choice. We value our new and long-term customers, some of who have been with us since the inception of our firm. Our vision, integrity, sincerity and endeavor to continually improve, help us maintain our previous clients and attract new clients. We embrace the challenge to prove ourselves as a premier full service firm providing creative solutions to your architectural, interior design and urban management problems.