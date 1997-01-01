Legal disclosure

Devi Group was founded over 50 years ago.

We began operations as Government Contractors for civil works then moved on to private industrial and residential developments.

Soon we built a reputation for quality and reliability.

In 1997, Devi was the first construction company in Pune to be ISO certified by DNV.

Today Devi has two distinct divisions, one division specalises in industrial construction and the other specalises in residential and real estate projects.

Our Group Companies:

Devi Construction Co. Pvt. Ltd. Devi Construction Co. Devi Farms Pvt. Ltd. Ravi Estate Corporation. Devi Resorts Pvt. Ltd. At DEVI we don’t just build structures, we build relationships.

We at DEVI firmly believe that long term success can only come from mutually satisfying relationships with our clients.

A trust that we continuously enhance by responding to their needs quickly, effectively and economically.

DEVI VISION…

To focus on turnkey projects and improve overall quality, safety and delivery of the projects. To build up a team of reliable consultants and vendors who are in tune with this vision. To deliver the best engineering practices to our customers.