SAHHA architecture &amp; interiors
Architects in Bengaluru
    • Mr. Sridhar's residence at Thanisandra, SAHHA architecture & interiors SAHHA architecture & interiors Modern houses
    Mr. Sridhar's residence at Thanisandra
    Mr. Swamy's residence at RR nagar, SAHHA architecture & interiors SAHHA architecture & interiors Modern houses
    Mr. Swamy's residence at RR nagar
    Interiors at Nature walk, SAHHA architecture & interiors SAHHA architecture & interiors
    Interiors at Nature walk
    Rodium office at Rajajinagar, SAHHA architecture & interiors SAHHA architecture & interiors Asian style houses
    Rodium office at Rajajinagar
    Ramchandra's villa at Bidadi, SAHHA architecture & interiors SAHHA architecture & interiors Asian style houses
    Ramchandra's villa at Bidadi
    Ramesh commercial space at Chikmangluru, SAHHA architecture & interiors SAHHA architecture & interiors Asian style houses
    Ramesh commercial space at Chikmangluru
    We strive for an architecture / interiors that are thoughtful and purposeful. We create functional solutions that more than simply utilitarian, they are emotive and evocative; spirited, graceful and imbued with whimsy, wit and optimism.

                 Our design celebrates the simplicity of elemental materials, the truth of nature, our bodies’ movement through spaces, the inspiration of beauty, and the delight of the sun’s animating light.             

    Our design work are dynamic, imaginative, to create delight yet be practical. Our design works are environmentally sustainable in all aspects, technologically advanced and seamlessly integrated with modern building systems.              

    We are committed to designing architecture / interiors that will empower our clients as well as address local contexts and regional programs.            

    We specialize in adopting efficient and economical methods of construction resulting in refined project delivery strategy.          

    We seek design solutions that are responsive to their context, whether situated in natural or urban environments--and that are appropriate to budgetary limitations. We seek to respond diligently to environmental and climatic concerns.          

    In every project, our intention is to provide a service of the highest quality. Creating places with character is one of the aspirations of our firm.          

    Our design strength lies in fitting buildings to the land and paying special attention to the craft of assembling materials         

    Our work seeks to celebrate the extraordinary within the ordinary and the timeless within the ephemeral.      

    Every project is unique yet certain core values inspire our everyday creativity and imagination. First we are responsive to our clients: to their functional, aesthetic, budget and schedule requirements. We go beyond their expectations finding creative solutions to their every need. Providing inspiring design solutions, better value, and exceptional service And, within the creative process, we coordinate the project down to the last detail to ensure client satisfaction and a successful project for all involved. 

    Our services are often tailored to meet the client's specific needs based on the nature of the project.

    Services
    Architectural & Interiors service
    Service areas
    • Bengaluru
    Address
    772, First floor, 59th cross, Rajajinagar 5th block,
    560010 Bengaluru
    India
    +91-9448783075 www.sahha.in
