JBR Nirman Pvt. Ltd. founded by Managing Director Mr. Vineet Agrawal , The JBR Nirman Group of companies has since grown organically to a position where JBR Nirman Group has the reach today. We have more than 15 years of rich experience. This steady growth has enabled Nirman Group the ability to boost its workplace environment by capitalizing on the many skilled and passionate employees in today's workforce, whilst continuing to successfully complete high quality projects.

With JBR Nirman Pvt. Ltd is being the major construction company in Gujarat, we have been able to bring our company to a high level of expertise and experience. We have been recently awarded as Special Member of GIHED (The Gujarat Institute of Housing & Estate Developers). Built on a foundation of strong lineage and an established reputation, JBR Nirman Pvt. Ltd, the construction & infrastructure development business group of the JBR Group of companies, has been a trendsetter in contemporary urban development and housing in Gujarat. These developments have always been all embracing with comprehensive solutions for eminent and quality living.

JBR Nirmaan has developed one of the best standards, geared up to serve customer needs. The company's projects are truly a reflection of quality living and contemporary lifestyles. Our projects deliver the strengths of good architecture, appropriate designs, impressive aesthetics and safety features.

Now JBR Nirmaan is spreading its foray into development & construction of highly sophisticated and hi-tech Commercial as well as Residential Complexes. The company is committed to quality, adherence to timely deliveries and rendering an assure value of money to its clients through the execution of its projects with the highest standards and business ethics.

JBR Nirmaan has come to stay at the centre stage in service of its clients by rendering to them their value of money