Founded in 1958, Sanon Sen & Associates (S&S) established by two accomplished architects of the time, V P Sanon and the late P M Sen, with a vision and belief in a simple credo: "The future belongs to those with the vision to see it."

Today, S&S is a group of architects, interior designers, engineers, builders and thinkers operating within the realms of modern day architecture. This promising and committed team of experts have taken the once, humble establishment to newer heights, undertaking the development of a varied range of projects – apartments, offices, commercial buildings, residential colonies, bungalows, condos, factories, temples and educational institutions. The establishment has also undertaken specialist projects in renovation and conservation.

The firm's biggest attribute – its flair for intricacy and attention to detail, is unmatched and is one of the primary reasons behind S&S popularity among its clients. The firm today, stands as one of the leading firms in Kolkata, weaving its way to a new dream everyday…..