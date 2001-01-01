Nosttaalgia is a brand of ethnic furniture being into existence since 2001 in Bangalore. All Nosttaalgia Furniture are made out of Teakwood and handcrafted.
This customised handcrafted luxury is door delivered all around the world and adores the homes of more than 2500 Celebrated customers worldwide as of date.
- Services
- Residential and Contract Furniture
- Accessories and Interiors
- Service areas
- India and Export of furniture all over the world.
- Address
-
560071 Bangalore
India
+91-9343728055 www.nosttaalgia.com