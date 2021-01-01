Errol Reubens Associates (ERA) is an architectural design practice specialising in creating beautiful, environmentally sustainable buildings and interior spaces for people to live, learn, work and play in.

We have over forty years of innovation, experience and research.

At ERA, we enjoy talking to people, and we listen. We want to understand our clients, and fully explore their brief.

Consultation has to be engaging and real. We don’t just offer a choice of options that we like, we work with people to develop their own ideas and create the best solutions – it’s a process of imagination and negotiation, and it’s always exciting.

We have our office in Ahmedabad, India. We often get together to discuss, debate and create. It’s a dynamic and friendly environment that facilitates imagination and innovation. In addition, we work with a large network of technical consultants and associates.

Our work is primarily in the private sector, encompassing residences, offices, factories, hotels, restaurants, multiplexes, retail facilities. We also work on public and private institutions, religious buildings. Current projects range in size and value from INR 1 Million to INR 20 Million.

ERA is proud to be recognised for its high quality design, detailing and workmanship, offering complete design services for all aspects of projects. We also fully fabricate interior spaces and furniture.