Vivospace design studio is a Bangalore based firm providing design and execution solutions in the fields of Architecture, Interior design and landscaping.

Vivospace is constituted by young talent and new ideas engaged in the development of innovative architectural and design solutions for a sustainable and pioneering future of our culture, society and environment. Vivospace design studio comprises of cutting edge practise involved in Architecture, Interiors and Landscaping for developing spaces interacting with individuals, elegant, ecological and economic for our evolving planet. The core concern of the practise is design excellence. In parallel to architectural design solutions, Vivospace is focused in Research and development with projects that concentrate on application of emerging technologies together with creative concepts to find better solutions to contemporary needs.