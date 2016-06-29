Your browser is out-of-date.

Shweta Deshmukh &amp; Associates
Architects in Navi Mumbai
    Being an Architectural firm, blend of creativity with analytical facts, organizational and leadership skills are our assets. We strongly find the need of Management in Construction to understand how quality and resources to be controlled. Impact of construction on environment is one of our concerns. We provide comprehensive architectural services including master planning, architectural, structural, services, interiors and landscape

    We provide all services from macro level to micro level. We deal in both the process and product of planning, designing and constructing form, space and ambience that reflect functional, technical, social, and aesthetic considerations.

    Services
    Architectural and Interior Design Consultancy
    Service areas
    India and Navi Mumbai
    Address
    A-311, Shiv Chambers, Plot no 21, Sector 11, CBD Belapur, email: mail@shwetadeshmukh.in
    400614 Navi Mumbai
    India
    +91-9322702845 www.shwetadeshmukh.com
    Reviews

    Bajrang Dhamu
    I am also carpanter. Call me any furniture work
    11 months ago
