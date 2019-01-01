About Rich & Aki :-

Rich & Aki Interior Design Studio ,is a Gurgaon based Interior designing company.

At Rich & Aki ,we interior designers cater to all budget niches with speciality in residential design. We are experienced in designing high-end apartments ,commercial spaces ,luxury bungalows, spacious villas and residential apartments across Gurgaon ,Delhi and surrounding locations. We are also open to "ONLY DESIGN PROJECTS" throughout the country and internationally.

We as a team know how sensitive people are about budgets and believe in combining "Practicality " with "Aesthetics" in a design . We also offer "SPACE ENERGY MANAGEMENT " ,where we combine the best practices of Vastu and Feng shui to enhance the energies of a given space ,to attract prosperity and abundance into the homes. We have several customised packages to suit a range of requirements ,also mentioned on our website with prices ,www.richnaki.com .Our focus is on creating practical designs that are budget-friendly, aesthetically pleasing, flexible to change and those that can be executed in a time-bound manner to meet clients’ expectations. The Rich & Aki Team ,has been acknowledged several times by the clients for their true and in-depth understanding of their craft !

Range of services

Rich and Aki specialise in designing residential and commercial interiors and exteriors, and the packages are tailored around meeting designing needs across four categories.

Space Energy Management – We understand the importance of having the right balance of energies inside the house to maintain the equilibrium of harmony and vibrancy. By combining knowledge of traditional techniques like Feng Shui and Vastu along with colour therapy, the team aims to bring positivity, prosperity and tranquillity into homes. Design and Consultation – After measuring the region to be decorated or enhanced, we give a detailed design concept complete with furniture layout, colour palette and other details that are a part of the holistic design. The conceptualisation is done using the latest technology so that the clients get a fair idea about how their rooms and house will look after the interior decoration is complete. Remodelling and Restoration – Rich and Aki’s remodelling and restoration ideas help to give an entirely new look to a home by using the existing furniture and décor pieces and making minimal changes to the civil works for adding elements that enhance the existing structure. Planning and executing interior design projects – Besides providing ideas and designs for home interiors, the team also deliver end to end services that include carrying out the execution of the projects for clients. All projects are completed by using the finest materials, artisans, technicians and professionals to produce the best finish. The range of services spans a comprehensive offering from planning and designing to completing every aspect of the project, including plumbing, stonework, tiling, painting, arranging furniture, furnishings and many more details.





Workstyle

The team adapts their work style to suit clients’ requirements and unique needs, using some of the finest raw materials available locally that fit into their budget. Our style is practical, modern and minimalist, with an emphasis on making effective utilisation of space.

Work Process

a. Understanding the requirement – The first stage involves visiting the client and the work site to understand the needs and challenges. A small fee is charged for designing the design proposal that includes details about budget timelines and other aspects related to the project execution and completion.

b. Design Consultation – If the proposal is accepted, then the design fee is adjusted against the project cost; else, the fee is non-refundable. The team stays in touch with the stakeholders during the design and execution of the project to avoid discrepancies and discord after project completion. The intention is to ensure that the clients’ dreams come true in the best way possible.

Company Ethos

‘Love for beautiful interiors, and combining practicality with aesthetics’.

Future Goals

Rich and Aki aim to create charming, warm and homely residential projects that fill the residents with health and energy while maintaining peace and harmony within their families. Few people are aware of the significance of layouts, colours and other elements in retaining positive energy in the house and how it can enhance children’s ability to study better, boost the family’s health and help to maintain peace of mind. The team’s goals include bringing a focus to space energy management and colour therapy in all their residential projects.

Markets Covered

Currently, Gurgaon is the primary location for complete end to end projects, while they carry out design-only projects all over India. Over the next few years, Rich and Aki plan to expand complete interiors with execution operations to cover Delhi and neighbouring states. We also offer design only services internationally including The UK, Singapore and Hong Kong.