Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
DESINNOVA
Architects in Noida
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • RESORT, MANDI, DESINNOVA DESINNOVA
    RESORT, MANDI, DESINNOVA DESINNOVA
    RESORT, MANDI, DESINNOVA DESINNOVA
    RESORT, MANDI
    BUYTANT- SHOWROOM, NOIDA, DESINNOVA DESINNOVA
    BUYTANT- SHOWROOM, NOIDA, DESINNOVA DESINNOVA
    BUYTANT- SHOWROOM, NOIDA
    CORPORATE OFFICE INTERIORS, STATCON ENERGIA, NOIDA, DESINNOVA DESINNOVA
    CORPORATE OFFICE INTERIORS, STATCON ENERGIA, NOIDA, DESINNOVA DESINNOVA
    CORPORATE OFFICE INTERIORS, STATCON ENERGIA, NOIDA, DESINNOVA DESINNOVA
    CORPORATE OFFICE INTERIORS, STATCON ENERGIA, NOIDA
    SAIDHAM GREENS, DESINNOVA DESINNOVA
    SAIDHAM GREENS, DESINNOVA DESINNOVA
    SAIDHAM GREENS, DESINNOVA DESINNOVA
    SAIDHAM GREENS

    DESINNOVA

    is committed to design excellence and delivery of high standards of professional services to clients by integrating quality principles into work at every level. In striving to continually improve our services, we are focused in meeting our client's requirements and expectations every time. DESINNOVA is committed to incorporating principles of sustainable design and energy efficiency in all our projects. Our approach to Design is holistic and systems driven with a goal to achieve an optimal balance of cost, environmental, aesthetics, function and build ability parameters. Our Endeavour is to evolve design solutions through a process of rigorous enquiry and research. The company places strong emphasis on design and safety in all projects as well as on ethics and providing reliable quality and timely service.

    Services
    We are a team of dedicated Architects and Engineers with wide spectrum experience fostering innovation and collaboration
    Service areas
    • Architecture+ Interior Design+ Green Buildings+ Graphic Design
    • NOIDA
    Address
    flat no. 119, block-14, Kailash Dham, Sector-50
    201307 Noida
    India
    +91-9999073607
      Add SEO element