DESINNOVA

is committed to design excellence and delivery of high standards of professional services to clients by integrating quality principles into work at every level. In striving to continually improve our services, we are focused in meeting our client's requirements and expectations every time. DESINNOVA is committed to incorporating principles of sustainable design and energy efficiency in all our projects. Our approach to Design is holistic and systems driven with a goal to achieve an optimal balance of cost, environmental, aesthetics, function and build ability parameters. Our Endeavour is to evolve design solutions through a process of rigorous enquiry and research. The company places strong emphasis on design and safety in all projects as well as on ethics and providing reliable quality and timely service.