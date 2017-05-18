CHERRY GARDEN AND LANDSCAPERS Cherry Gardens is a garden & landscaping business providing personalized and tailor-made gardening services for commercial & domestic clients primarily in and around Bangalore and Mysore.

For us Gardens comes in all shapes and sizes. Whether its is your apartment, villa, terrace or front yard.

We believe in Soul to Soil, and try to extract your deepest dreams with our conversations and design your garden with simplified creative ideas.

When you love your garden and provide tender care we believe the plants will share their deepest secrets from nature which will only bring happiness to your heart and smile on your face.

Contact us to have your dream garden at the possible best prices. Lets Share our Love from Soul to Soil.

Services Provided 3D Rendering, Custom Water Features, Deck Building, Deck Design, Drafting, Drought Tolerant Landscaping, Edible Gardens, Garden Design, Gazebo Design & Construction, Greenhouse Design & Construction, Hardscaping, Landscape Construction, Landscape Design, Landscape Plans, Patio Design, Pond Construction, Pool Landscaping, Rooftop Deck Installation, Site Planning, Softscaping

Areas Served Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mysore

EVERYTHING YOUR LANDSCAPE NEEDS

PLANNING, INSTALLATION & MAINTENANCE

From the initial meeting to the final completion of your project, Our team members will spend personalized time with you. Listening to your garden wishes and your issues, we take into account the needs of your lifestyle, your location and your budget and create your dream space.

We combine Artists, Designers and Engineers to provide the best garden solutions based on your requirement.

With more than 6 years experience as the Garden & Commercial landscapers, you can rely on us for the best outdoor space at any given space. Our experts have completed more than 150 projects in these years.

You can visit our Blog/ Website for our gardening and landscaping projects with hacks, tips and other details.