DesignInt
Interior Designers & Decorators in Pune
Reviews (5)
    Residential Project

    DesignInt is a one stop designing studio for all your interior and space design needs. We strive to bring imagination in reality and this is what drives us. At DesignInt we ensure that all your requirements are fulfilled keeping in mind the functional aspect of the space we design. We help you connect yourself to the space around you. We believe imagination to be the key to success clubbed with impeccable execution. With DesignInt we will turn your imagination in reality.
    We have interior decorators to help build a highly innovative and functional space for you. We undertake projects of all kinds. Our interior designing team is skilled at new design for any interior from scratch. If you wish to make over the entire existing interior decoration of your space we do that as well!

    We undertake interior designing projects in residential and commercial spaces.

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Execution
    • customized readymade furniture
    • landscaping
    Service areas
    • Pune
    Company awards
    Recognized 10,000 women entreprenure of Goldmen Sachs & Indian School of Business
    Address
    Lane No.7,Dahanukar Colony
    411038 Pune
    India
    +91-9850154655 www.designint.in

    Reviews

    Sapna Singh
    over 2 years ago
    Sunil Kadam
    almost 3 years ago
    Aishwarya B
    Good
    almost 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
