Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
KATIC DESIGNS
Architects in Kochi
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (10)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Interior
    Interior
    Project Cochin-Vaduthala, KATIC DESIGNS KATIC DESIGNS Modern houses
    Project Cochin-Vaduthala, KATIC DESIGNS KATIC DESIGNS Modern houses
    Project Cochin-Vaduthala, KATIC DESIGNS KATIC DESIGNS Modern living room
    Project Cochin-Vaduthala
    Services
    • Architecturing drawings
    • Supervising
    • consulting
    • constructions and interiors
    Service areas
    • Residential and commercial
    • Kochi
    Address
    Edappally Toll
    682024 Kochi
    India
    +91-9447795111 katicdesigns.com

    Reviews

    Sindhu Thomas
    Our experience has been a very positive one and quality of work is really good.The best design, timely execution and good workmanship.Thank you Mr Anil
    8 months ago
    dinesh k n
    One of the classic builders in Ernakulam. Sticks perfectly to the design and concept of the client and goes to any extend to maintain the beauty and perfection of the project. It's my own experience which I felt with them. They have very decent ideas of design to be done to each nik and corner of the house which ultimately will give you the dream home like I got. Also the honesty and genueinity they posses in the work is commendable. So highly recommended for those who possess ideas and concept of a beautiful home.
    8 months ago
    Angela Sunil
    I approached KATIC Designs last year and this is the best affordable building construction company that I have come across so far. I am really happy that we decided to settle with their design, as the chief engineer was able to pull off the whole house as we expected.
    8 months ago
    Show all 10 reviews
      Add SEO element