Our experience has been a very positive one and quality of work is really good.The best design, timely execution and good workmanship.Thank you Mr Anil
One of the classic builders in Ernakulam. Sticks perfectly to the design and concept of the client and goes to any extend to maintain the beauty and perfection of the project. It's my own experience which I felt with them. They have very decent ideas of design to be done to each nik and corner of the house which ultimately will give you the dream home like I got. Also the honesty and genueinity they posses in the work is commendable. So highly recommended for those who possess ideas and concept of a beautiful home.
I approached KATIC Designs last year and this is the best affordable building construction company that I have come across so far. I am really happy that we decided to settle with their design, as the chief engineer was able to pull off the whole house as we expected.