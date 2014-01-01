Your browser is out-of-date.

ARK CERAMIC LLP
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Morbi
Reviews (2)
    • ARK Ceramic is a well recognize name in the tile industry which started operating the business in the year 2014. Since then, we have been working as a profound Manufacturer, Exporter and Supplier of Vitrified Floor Tiles, Vitrified Tiles, Ceramic Wall Tiles, Kitchen Wall Tiles, Porcelain Tiles, Wall Tiles etc. We are offering these Tiles in different material and finishes such as ceramic, matt and glossy. The Ceramic Wall Tiles have various advantages over the other tiles such as they are long lasting, need less maintenance and easy to clean. These Tiles are used to decorate the rooms, kitchen, bathroom, terrace, garden and many other allied places. The superb designs of these Tiles enhance their usage in hotels, restaurants, residences, offices, farm houses and resorts.

    Services
    digital wall tiles Design
    Service areas
    Morbi
    Address
    Register Office 41-42, Aarohi Complex, Behind Shakti Chamber, National Highway 8A
    363642 Morbi
    India
    +91-8128500984 www.arkceramic.com

    Reviews

    Yogesh Kagathara
    Very good quality GVT tile and also good service
    about 1 year ago
    chauhan jay
    over 6 years ago
