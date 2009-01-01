Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Quirk&#39;D
Interior Architects in Delhi, India
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Designs, Quirk'D Quirk'D ArtworkSculptures
    Designs, Quirk'D Quirk'D ArtworkSculptures
    Designs, Quirk'D Quirk'D ArtworkSculptures
    Designs

    The urge for good design is the same as the urge to go on living.

    Quirk’D is a creative design consultancy firm which was conceptualized in Italy in 2009 and materialized into its present day avatar in 2011. We are based in New Delhi, India.

    Rooted in multidisciplinary approach, we are driven by desire to explore the magic of design through an immersive exploration of clients and their needs.

    As a small firm of architects and design professionals, we have the ability to provide hands on, principal involvement from start to finish .Our work encompasses design consultancy and project management in the field of Interior design, architecture, landscape, graphics, installation artwork .

    Services
    Interior design
    Service areas
    NCR, Pan—India, and Delhi, India
    Address
    Sector C1, Vasant Kunj
    110070 Delhi, India
    India
    +91-9999531507 Www.quirkd.in
      Add SEO element