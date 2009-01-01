The urge for good design is the same as the urge to go on living.

Quirk’D is a creative design consultancy firm which was conceptualized in Italy in 2009 and materialized into its present day avatar in 2011. We are based in New Delhi, India.

Rooted in multidisciplinary approach, we are driven by desire to explore the magic of design through an immersive exploration of clients and their needs.

As a small firm of architects and design professionals, we have the ability to provide hands on, principal involvement from start to finish .Our work encompasses design consultancy and project management in the field of Interior design, architecture, landscape, graphics, installation artwork .