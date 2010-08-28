P’SQUARE DESIGNS is a firm, headed by interior designers Vikram and Pooja Bhanushali, graduated from the country’s premier institute. It has been set up to provide design consultancy and project management services in the field of INTERIORS.

We take care of all your requirements from layout planning, design, detailing and graphics to complete execution of the works. We have a fully computerized office and our members are proficient in presentation software such as 3D-MAX, Photoshop and AutoCadd. We give you design presentations , thus enabling you to completely visualize the project in it’s entirety before implementation. We have on our team, professionals ,for execution of the project .we have a well developed network of civil, electrical and plumbing contractors, carpenters, fabricators, metal and wood workshops . We also have various suppliers and vendors for your other interior needs. The Firm was founded on 28th August 2010 and since it’s inception we have successfully completed various residential and commercial projects. The majority of our work has come to us through references of satisfied clients and some through repeat orders of existing ones. We are committed to design excellence and providing you with the best quality and service. We do this throughout all the stages starting from concept to completion. We ask you to give us a chance to serve you better. OBJECTIVE Our company is founded on the grounds of creativity and service. Our core purpose is : ” To create Beauty and Harmony in all we do.” MISSION Our long-term vision is to become a leading global Designing firm reputed and best known for having transformed the interior working environment WITH SWADESIFRAGNANCE IN IT.