Introducing Intelerio - An ISO certified Interior Designing company with our corporate office in Calicut.

At Intelerio we combine extraordinary talent and global experiences to create spaces, that can be as “cutting edge” or “timeless” as the exceptionality of each of its Clients.

Our mission is simple: develop interior and exterior design experiences that are distinctive, compelling and of superb quality and individuality.

Intelerio is committed to achieving the highest level of design with a “turn-key” approach through their services offered. Our designers successfully participate in projects from the initial concepts, furniture and decorative item selections, decorative material selections, construction document production, budgeting, city submittals, project coordination – always with precision, professionalism, attention to detail, exceptional customer service and expert project management skills.

The firm is consistently recognized for its business acumen and its variety of innovative design solutions that impeccably blend functional and aesthetic needs.