Intecho
Home Media Design & Installation in London
    Smart Family Home, Intecho
    Smart Family Home

    Intecho is UK's leading specialist in lighting & home automation based in Cheshire and London UK. Intecho.co.uk install KNX, Dali and Control4 products quick. 

    Our systems and installations future proof your home, responding to the needs and lifestyle you demand from it. We work with some of the most demanding clients on the globe, their exacting standards matched only by our own. Fantastic smart home automation features:- Perfect lighting, Advanced securityenergy management, audio visual entertainment solutions, seamless intergration.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    16 Hanover Square, Mayfair
    W1S 1HT London
    United Kingdom
    www.intecho.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

