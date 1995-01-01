Your browser is out-of-date.

Rajanikant Machhar + Nishant Machhar Architects
Architects in Bhavnagar
Reviews (5)
    Bhakti Baug

    Rajanikant Machhar + Nishant Machhar Architects is an Architectural Practice based at Bhavnagar. 

    Established as a studio by Architect Rajanikant Machhar in 1976 the practice has evolved and grown into an organization led by a core team of highly experienced Design and Engineering associates that are simultaneously engaged in diverse range of projects.

    Embracing a comprehensive design philosophy that is intuitive yet pragmatic the practice is committed to architecture that reflects and celebrates the human spirit.

    The practice believes that Architecture is not about design or theory per se, but is about responding to the geographical & environmental context of a place, to human needs and aspirations, to the social & cultural context that define a place, to space management & economics and usage of appropriate technology leading to built form suitable to that place and purpose.

    • Architecture
    • Interior Architecture
    • Urban design
    • Strategic design & Planning
    • Bhavnagar
    • Ahmedabad
    • Gujarat
    • All over India
    Journal of Indian Institute of Architects—1994 for 'Nirvan Tirth' Crematorium—Bhavnagar (Instituted by Journal of Indian Institute of Architects), Architect of the year Award -1995—Public building category for 'Nirvan Tirth' Crematorium—Bhavnagar (Instituted by J K Cement works)
    1939/A, Rupani Circle, Sardarnagar
    364001—Gujarat Bhavnagar
    India
    +966-2035253

    N M
    almost 5 years ago
    Chandrajeet Jadeja
    Great
    over 5 years ago
    Deepak Sir
    Pride of Bhavnagar
    over 3 years ago
