Gill Architects/Engineers
Architects in Moga
Reviews (8)
    FIRM PROFILE AND PHILOSOPHY

    GILL ASSOCIATES is a full-service architecture, engineer and interior design firm based in Punjab, India. The firm has a broad portfolio of projects locally and nationwide. The practice offers architectural services for commercial, hospitality, office and residential projects from early planning and entitlement phases and design through construction, specializing in Type I structures.

    The firm’s philosophy and practice are founded in understanding each client’s needs and project goals, with commitment to excellence in design, service, ecological responsibility and utilization of state-of-the-art design tools and techniques with a hands-on approach. Our employees have a wide range of experience and expertise, along with professional accreditation's including the Indian Standards accreditation, membership to the American Society of Civil Engineers, the Institute of Engineers and the Council of Architects. We remain open-minded, so that our work can adapt throughout the dynamic process of making places for people.  Each project is designed to address our client’s needs, budget and specific site conditions incorporating important global issues such as sustainability and digital fabrication.

    HISTORY – Founded in 1989 as GILL ASSOCIATES. Over the twenty-eight years of practice Gill Associates has competed nearly every project type ranging from single-family homes to multi- family housing, affordable housing, commercial, institutional, educational and governmental buildings.

    Services
    • Architectural Design and Documentation
    • Structural Design
    • Master Planning
    • Planning and Approvals
    • Interior Space Planning and Design
    • Site Selection Programming & Existing Space Analysis
    • Construction Administration
    Service areas
    India and Abroad
    Address
    Ground Floor, Between 4 & 5 Street, Zira Road
    142001 Moga
    India
    +91-9914007299 www.gillassociates.co.in

    Reviews

    Manpreet Singh
    Excellent work ,,Sincerity towards work ❤️❤️
    11 months ago
    Manvinder Kingra
    Gill Associates works differently in every manner. Their work speaks for them. I highly recommend this associates to get your home design as you dream. Believe me ! They are incredible and unopologetically fantastic in planning, designing and interiors as well.
    8 months ago
    Kamaljit Kaur
    As per my experience, Gill Associates giving their best service. Always try to satisfy the customer and never denied the customer on any queries. Always available, gives time bound services. Good quality & trustworthy.👌🏡👍
    11 months ago
    Show all 8 reviews
