FIRM PROFILE AND PHILOSOPHY

GILL ASSOCIATES is a full-service architecture, engineer and interior design firm based in Punjab, India. The firm has a broad portfolio of projects locally and nationwide. The practice offers architectural services for commercial, hospitality, office and residential projects from early planning and entitlement phases and design through construction, specializing in Type I structures.

The firm’s philosophy and practice are founded in understanding each client’s needs and project goals, with commitment to excellence in design, service, ecological responsibility and utilization of state-of-the-art design tools and techniques with a hands-on approach. Our employees have a wide range of experience and expertise, along with professional accreditation's including the Indian Standards accreditation, membership to the American Society of Civil Engineers, the Institute of Engineers and the Council of Architects. We remain open-minded, so that our work can adapt throughout the dynamic process of making places for people. Each project is designed to address our client’s needs, budget and specific site conditions incorporating important global issues such as sustainability and digital fabrication.

HISTORY – Founded in 1989 as GILL ASSOCIATES. Over the twenty-eight years of practice Gill Associates has competed nearly every project type ranging from single-family homes to multi- family housing, affordable housing, commercial, institutional, educational and governmental buildings.