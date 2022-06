I HARSHAL GALA ,STARTED WITH THIS FIRM THREE YEARS BACK COMPLETING 6 RESIDENTIAL SITE,5 COMMERCIAL,5 PUBLIC SPACE...EXECUTION OF SITE FROM SCRATCH TILL FINALIZATION AND HANDLING THE WHOLE PROJECT WITHIN THE GIVEN TIME PERIOD IS THE MAIN FOCUS..WE AT SOLLACE DESIGNZ HAVE A SIMPLE ETHIC "SATISFY YOUR CLIENT..MAKE HIS MONEY WORTH BY GIVING WHAT HE WANTS IN A QUALITY WAY"

ITS A ONE STOP SOLUTION TO YOUR WORRY ABOUT HOW TO DESIGN UP YOUR SPACE.

WE AT SOLLACE DESIGNZ ACT AS A SPACE PLANNER TO YOUR PLACE AND GET YOUR REQUIREMENT EXECUTED TO THE FINISHED PRODUCT TO BE USED ..

WE DEAL INTO RESIDENTIAL - COMMERCIAL AND RETAIL (PUBLICSPACE)

COME TO SOLLACE DESIGNZ WHERE WE MAKE OUR,